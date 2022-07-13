Venus (XVS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.19 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00024198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $58.19 million and $3.19 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.75 or 1.00190946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00040164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

