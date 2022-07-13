Verasity Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $43.12 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000242 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004071 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

