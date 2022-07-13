Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 7,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 983,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.