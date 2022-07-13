Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

VSCO stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,719,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

