Victoria’s (VCP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($15.22) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 187.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:VCP traded down GBX 32 ($0.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 445 ($5.29). The company had a trading volume of 263,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 755.29. The stock has a market cap of £519.43 million and a PE ratio of 14,833.33. Victoria has a 1-year low of GBX 415 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,220 ($14.51).

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 466 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £945.98 ($1,125.10).

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

