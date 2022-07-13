VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 950.0% in June

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIL. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter.

