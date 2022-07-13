VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 950.0% in June

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.
