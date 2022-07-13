VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.56

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.56 and traded as low as $55.02. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 2,390 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $1,825,000.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

