Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

