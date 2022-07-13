Viking Fund Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in TC Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $336,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,707,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TC Energy stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

