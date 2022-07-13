Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

