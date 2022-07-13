Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

