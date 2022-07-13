Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 37,000 Shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,817 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,138,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,224 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 586,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

