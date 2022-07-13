Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

