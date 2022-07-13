Viking Fund Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

