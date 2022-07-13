Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) versus Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Critical Contrast

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vinco Ventures and Nintendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Nintendo 1 1 4 0 2.50

Nintendo has a consensus target price of $272.35, indicating a potential upside of 400.54%. Given Nintendo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nintendo is more favorable than Vinco Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Vinco Ventures has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vinco Ventures and Nintendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinco Ventures -5,456.27% N/A -8.03% Nintendo 28.16% 24.71% 19.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinco Ventures and Nintendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 25.24 -$713.17 million N/A N/A Nintendo $15.10 billion 3.74 $4.25 billion $4.49 12.12

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Summary

Nintendo beats Vinco Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

Nintendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

