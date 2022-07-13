Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up to $24.82

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.82, but opened at $25.76. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,564,631 shares in the company, valued at $394,152,474.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 188,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,097 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,015,000 after buying an additional 236,655 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,485,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 235,163 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,766,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,547,000 after buying an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

