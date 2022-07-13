Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.20. 61,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,698,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

