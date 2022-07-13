Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 224.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.75 ($2.67).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($2.91) to GBX 230 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total value of £8,346.44 ($9,926.78).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 132.30 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.19. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.60). The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 304.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.