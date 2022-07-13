Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1611 per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €39.00 ($39.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

