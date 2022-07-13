Vontobel (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Vontobel (OTCMKTS:VONHFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Vontobel stock opened at 76.09 on Wednesday.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

