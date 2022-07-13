Vontobel (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Vontobel (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Vontobel stock opened at 76.09 on Wednesday.

Get Vontobel alerts:

Vontobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.