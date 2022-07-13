VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 2.2%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 141,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 827,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 444.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

