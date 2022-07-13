Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Shares of WMG opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

