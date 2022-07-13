Warp Finance Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $19.85 or 0.00101812 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $92,796.51 and approximately $35,754.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

