WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Up to $168.41

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.41, but opened at $173.49. WD-40 shares last traded at $166.91, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 386.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

