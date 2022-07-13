Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Invests $19.59 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 660,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,586,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 9.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

