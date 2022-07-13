Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Purchases 16,150 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,871. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

