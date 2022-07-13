Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Weatherford International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -3.15.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.00 million. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Weatherford International by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 915.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

