Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Down 4.4%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 24,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,182,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

WEBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.25.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Weber by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

