Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $72.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

HLNE stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

