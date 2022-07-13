Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $72.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.
HLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
HLNE stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.
About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
