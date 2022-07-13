Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $162.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.81% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $103.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34.
