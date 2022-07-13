Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $162.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.81% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $103.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

About Chord Energy (Get Rating)

Chord Energy operates as an independent exploration and production company in the Williston Basin, the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.