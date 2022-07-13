Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $103.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

DFS stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 647.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

