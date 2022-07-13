Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFAFY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 203,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,126. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wesfarmers in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.