Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WHLRP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 4,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLRP)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.