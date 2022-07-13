Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLRP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 4,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

