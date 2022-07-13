WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.80 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and $728,436.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023773 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013393 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

