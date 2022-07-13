William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $16.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.30. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.12 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.10.

LII stock opened at $216.23 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $345.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

