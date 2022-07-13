William Marsh Rice University Makes New $337,000 Investment in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Blend Labs makes up approximately 0.2% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $587.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

BLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair cut Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

