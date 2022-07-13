WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 437,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 912,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period.

