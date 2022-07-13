WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.50. 206,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 64,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on WISeKey International from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WISeKey International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WISeKey International Holding AG ( NASDAQ:WKEY Get Rating ) by 151.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of WISeKey International worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

