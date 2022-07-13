WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.76

Shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and traded as low as $14.50. WVS Financial shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 4,903 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.
WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)
WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.
