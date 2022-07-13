XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XFLT opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.