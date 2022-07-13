XMON Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, XMON has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $159,909.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $5,733.88 or 0.29387582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00107627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

