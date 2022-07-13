XSGD Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.77 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003675 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $76.77 million and $215,751.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 117,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 109,508,612 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

