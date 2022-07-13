Yellow Road Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $34,089.71 and approximately $17.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

