yieldfarming.insure One Day Volume Tops $2,796.00 (SAFE)

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldfarming.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular exchanges.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Profile

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

yieldfarming.insure Coin Trading

