yieldwatch (WATCH) Trading 5% Lower This Week

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $775,672.68 and approximately $3,968.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

