Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002481 BTC on major exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a market cap of $492,776.89 and approximately $71,521.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00170323 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Buying and Selling Young Boys Fan Token

