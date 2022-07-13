Zcash Price Hits $53.27 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $53.27 or 0.00269633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $789.03 million and approximately $43.06 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00074753 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,810,675 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

