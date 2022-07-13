ZClassic Trading 52.3% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $268,674.39 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00269109 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00076426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00074489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004481 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

