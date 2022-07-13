Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $284.16

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $284.16 and last traded at $286.80, with a volume of 1135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.65. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

