Zel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00268464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00074445 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004481 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.